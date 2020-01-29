Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of MRK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

