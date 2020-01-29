Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

