Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 398,868 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

GE opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

