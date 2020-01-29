Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.18.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

