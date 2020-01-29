Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

