Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

