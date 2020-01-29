Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 202,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

