Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

