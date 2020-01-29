Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $232.92 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

