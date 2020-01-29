Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

