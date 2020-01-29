Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after buying an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

