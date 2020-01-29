Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 838,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

