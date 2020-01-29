Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

