Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 16,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

