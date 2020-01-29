Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 20,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $54,336,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

