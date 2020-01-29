Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average is $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

