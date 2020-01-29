Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

