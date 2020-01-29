Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,100 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

