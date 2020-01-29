Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

