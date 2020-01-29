Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

