Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,700 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.52, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.