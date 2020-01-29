Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

