Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $3,894,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

