Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,900 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.