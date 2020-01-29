Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.09 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

