Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,395.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,271.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

