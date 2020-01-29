Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,285. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

