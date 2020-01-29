LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $387,754.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00304289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011604 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

