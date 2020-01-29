Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Cut to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.45.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

