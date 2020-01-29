Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $352.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

