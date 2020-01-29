LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) & Arlo Technologies (NASDAQ:ARLO) Financial Comparison

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54% Arlo Technologies -36.49% -62.20% -28.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LRAD and Arlo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Arlo Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than LRAD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Arlo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 3.34 $2.79 million $0.08 46.75 Arlo Technologies $472.02 million 0.70 -$75.48 million ($1.02) -4.30

LRAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats Arlo Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

