LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.