Luby’s (LUB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of Luby’s stock remained flat at $$2.39 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

