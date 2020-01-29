Lucas Capital Management Acquires 3,080 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.3% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 983,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

