Lucas Capital Management Decreases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

