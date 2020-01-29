Lucas Capital Management Grows Stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 1.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.80%.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

