Lucas Capital Management Sells 727 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lucas Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,368,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. 67,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.