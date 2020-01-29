Luna Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,410.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Luna Coin has a market cap of $16,410.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

