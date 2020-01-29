LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Update

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 7,479,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,854. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,409 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Surevest Inc. increased its position in LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 245,125 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

