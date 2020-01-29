Lympo (LYM) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.45 million and $13,944.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allbit and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

