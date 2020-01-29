M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

