Mac Armstrong Sells 30,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 263,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Palomar by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 262,959 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Palomar by 1,059.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 254,389 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

