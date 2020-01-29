MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $36.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,277,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $141,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108,171.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,923 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 603.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,117,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,326,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,712 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

