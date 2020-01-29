MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 2,127 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. 38,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.