MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 489 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.00. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.