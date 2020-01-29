MACRO Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

