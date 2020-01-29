MACRO Consulting Group Buys 2,256 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 145,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,536. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

