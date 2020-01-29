MACRO Consulting Group Buys Shares of 41,181 WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. MACRO Consulting Group owned approximately 0.08% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WesBanco by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 224,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

