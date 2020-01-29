MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 4,555,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.