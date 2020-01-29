MACRO Consulting Group Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

In other news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.03.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.